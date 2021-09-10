SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,217 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $53.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $53.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

