Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.87. 21,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 380,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on CXM shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,827,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

