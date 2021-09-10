Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,699 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,105,000 after buying an additional 1,362,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,182 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,205,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 769,493 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $18,236,000. Finally, Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $15,804,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

