Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.60.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.17.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

