SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SPS Commerce traded as high as $137.14 and last traded at $137.03, with a volume of 2714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.39.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

