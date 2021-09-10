SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SSE from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. SSE has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $1.0679 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.06%.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

