STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) were down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.45 and last traded at $148.45. Approximately 10,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 562,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.15.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $10,686,353.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,576 shares of company stock worth $46,993,176. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

