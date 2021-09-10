Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 34,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 436,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Steel Connect by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 30,840.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

