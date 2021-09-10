Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 20,015 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 164,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

