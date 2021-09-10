Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BATT opened at $17.73 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

