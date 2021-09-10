Stelac Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.05 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.