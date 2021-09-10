Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $534,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.