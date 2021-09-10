Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 63.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 8.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $333.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.02 and its 200-day moving average is $266.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

