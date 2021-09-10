Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.35

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Stellar has a market cap of $8.19 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00068513 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00095650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00191570 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013014 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,816 coins and its circulating supply is 23,669,664,793 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

