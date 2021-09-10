Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 692,745 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,745 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $40,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock worth $411,193,201 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

