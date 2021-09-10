Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $22.93 Million Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,027 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $22,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Angi by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Angi stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

