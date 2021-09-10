Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $27.05 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,453 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $27,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average is $154.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

