Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $37 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,712 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $36,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $294.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

