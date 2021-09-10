Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 704 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Coupa Software worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 175.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

COUP stock opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.04 and its 200 day moving average is $250.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

