Sterling Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 505,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,274,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,221,546,000 after acquiring an additional 280,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $297.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

