Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 5,160 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AME opened at $131.76 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
