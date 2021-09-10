Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 5,160 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AME opened at $131.76 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

