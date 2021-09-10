Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of T2 Biosystems Call Options (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 8,051 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 947% compared to the typical volume of 769 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 983,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 800,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 193,756 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 19.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,143 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTOO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.53.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

