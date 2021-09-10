Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,254. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.02 and a 200 day moving average of $242.78.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.