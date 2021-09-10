Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,181 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SEA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SEA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SEA by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.73. The stock had a trading volume of 419,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,247. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $138.03 and a 1-year high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

