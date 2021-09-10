Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.6% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.81. The company had a trading volume of 616,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,178. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.10 and its 200-day moving average is $325.61. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

