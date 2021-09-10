Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 167,211 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 216.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,211 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 5,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,496. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

