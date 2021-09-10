Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 13,569 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $751.85. 589,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,438,883. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.34 billion, a PE ratio of 395.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.