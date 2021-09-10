StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,929 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236,633 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.