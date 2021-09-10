StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,302. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08.

