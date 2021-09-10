StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $595,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

