StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $331.72. 68,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,029. The firm has a market cap of $350.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

