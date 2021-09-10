StrongBox Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,885.26. 22,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,701.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,406.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

