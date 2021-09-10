Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 55,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,187. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

