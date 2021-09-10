Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.30 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 37,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,187. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,630 shares of company stock worth $6,771,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.