Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNCY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 13th

Sun Country Airlines’ (NASDAQ:SNCY) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. Sun Country Airlines had issued 9,090,909 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $218,181,816 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.22. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 50.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 525,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 175,905 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 65.0% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,650 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

