Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SU. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$23.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.91. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

