SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In other SunOpta news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.96.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.