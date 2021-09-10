SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 15,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 913,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $146,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

