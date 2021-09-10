Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.48.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

