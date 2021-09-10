Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRGA. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 702,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,130.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surgalign by 32.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 1,582,968 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Surgalign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Surgalign by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,256 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Surgalign by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Surgalign by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

SRGA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,787. The stock has a market cap of $155.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. Analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

