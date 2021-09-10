Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.10. 5,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.82. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.