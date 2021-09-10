Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 355,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,013,186. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

