Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. 223,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,543,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

