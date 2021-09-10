Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 25,300 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,255. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.