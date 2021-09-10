Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $379.28. The company had a trading volume of 427,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

