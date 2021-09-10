Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,000. Humana makes up approximately 4.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 44.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 42.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after acquiring an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $91,980,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock traded down $15.31 on Friday, reaching $401.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,998. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.03.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.