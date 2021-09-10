Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.93.

NYSE:TDG traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $605.27. 3,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,138. The company has a fifty day moving average of $624.89 and a 200 day moving average of $620.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

