Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swiss Life to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Life has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

SZLMY stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.