Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

