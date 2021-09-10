Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

